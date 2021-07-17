Advertisement

Aviation Camp at airport includes second session with adults

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in the week we told you about a camp that takes students into the sky at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.

At Aviation Camp, students were able to learn all the basics of aviation aircraft, aeronautical maps, aviation-related careers, practice on flight simulators, and practice takeoffs and landings and go up in an airplane with an FAA certified flight instructor.

Usually, the camp is two days and it is for students ages 10 through 17, this year was the first time they added another session for 18 and over.

One mother spoke about seeing her son learn to fly.

“It was incredible. I think a lot of times we look at our kids and we know what they are capable of, from what we’ve seen, but then seeing them outside of their comfort zone and watching them, you know, just perform with such confidence it was incredible,” said Elise Sembly, she attended the camp with her son Jackson.

The cost of the camp is $274 per student, but there are scholarships available.

For more information on Aviation Camp click here.

