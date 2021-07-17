Advertisement

Concerts in the Park series continues in Bowling Green

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The concerts in the park series is back in bowling green. Many came out to enjoy some live music, food trucks, and good company Friday evening.

It is usually held at circus square park, but because of rain chances, it was moved to the SOKY marketplace Friday.

A different band plays each week, and it is free to get in, just bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Concerts in the Park is held on Friday evenings through September 10th. Food vendors start setting up at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7.

You can find a list of the bands that will be playing by clicking here.

