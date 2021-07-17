Advertisement

Greenville woman dies in boating accident at Lake Malone

Boating Accident
Boating Accident(AP Images)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating a boating accident that killed a 36-year-old Muhlenberg County woman Thursday at Lake Malone.

Officers say the accident happened around 9 p.m. in an area of the lake, southwest of the Lake Malone Road/Ky. 1785 bridge in Logan County.

Jennifer Browning, of Greenville, Ky. was a passenger on a bass boat returning to a fishing tournament weigh-in when the boat struck a submerged rocky area. Browning was ejected from the boat.

The Logan County Coroner’s Office declared Browning dead at the scene.

According to the boat’s operator, Browning was putting on a life jacket immediately before the incident. The operator was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Officials say alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor.

Browning was taken to the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky., where an autopsy will be performed.

In addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers, Logan County Search and Rescue, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County EMS, Dunmor Volunteer Fire Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office and the Muhlenberg County District 4 Constable also responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

