Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: James “Jim” Huggins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - This week's Hometown Hero

One man in Bowling Green is inspiring others with the legacy he is leaving behind.

From being in the school system to his military history and even his real estate career, those are just some of the things James Huggins has been involved with.

His friend, Fred Miller says, “I just think somebody with a, with a history like he has in the area that deserved to be acknowledged as a hero.”

James Huggins is known to his close friends as Jim, is many things, “I was a high school principal for 16 years, the assistant principal 22 years, about 25 years, wonderful career, a lot of adventures, and a lot of great people, hopefully, helped a few kids, few people. I was in the army, for 38 years, 26-27 active, and then the Civil Air Patrol,” says Jim Huggins.

Jim is described by some as selfless.

“Jim is very caring if I had to put it in one word. He cares about everybody around him, everybody works with everybody that he comes in contact with. That would be my one word. I know that when he, when he got his purple heart in Vietnam, that he was a unit commander and there were a number of different people. The wounding came from a mine that exploded and he had a number of his troops that were wounded and he made sure everybody got out to medical help before he did, though, that’s the kind of guy he is,” says Miller.

Huggins spoke on what has been the most rewarding part, “meeting and then watching and learning and knowing people and talking to them. I love talking to people.”

He also spoke on the key to his success, besides having the support of his wife Phyllis, “I’ve always had a mentor and I’m hoping I’ve been able to mentor some people too. But you can’t, I couldn’t be here without a lot of, a lot of help, more encouragement, sometimes a solid kick in the butt helped, and sometimes just listen to them.”

“As a hometown boy, who I would consider has made good, inspired a lot of people offered an opportunity for a lot of people to make a living and, you know, he’s, he’s devoted his life to doing just that and I’m sure he’s, he’s very proud of it. I’m proud to say I know him, and he’s a friend of mine,” added Miller.

