Junior Police Academy teaches kids about the Bowling Green Police Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some in the community got a chance to participate in the Junior Police Academy at the Bowling Green Police Department.

The academy began on the 14th of July and Friday was the last day for the kids, ages 10-13.

The kids were exposed to the different units of the police department and even get to go to the jail and the justice center, among also doing certain activities like lifting fingerprints and participating in a mock trial.

Master Police Officer, Patrick Donoghue spoke on the importance of having kids understand how the department works.

“It’s a positive interaction is a way for us to give back and to engage with these kids, some of these kids, they may not know a lot about the police, or they may be scared the police because they got that family member says if you don’t do this, that police officer, they’re going to arrest you, we are not the bad guys, and so we want them to see that we’re here in a good supportive role in a positive manner. They get to learn and ask a ton of questions. That’s one of the biggest things this week is they ask a ton of questions, and it’s great. So we get to kind of fulfill that curiosity that interest,” says Donoghue.

If you’d like to learn more about the Junior Police Academy, contact the Bowling Green Police Department in April of next year.

