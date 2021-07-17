Advertisement

Master Musicians Festival kicks off in Somerset

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A two-day music festival is bringing thousands of people to the city of Somerset this weekend and providing a much-needed economic boost after the past year in the pandemic.

“The Steeldrivers, Blues Traveler, absolutely. A lot of these bands I haven’t heard of, but the ones that have been playing are outstanding. First time here, definitely coming back,” festival goer James Pearce said.

The 28th Master Musicians Festival in Somerset spans the course of two days. It’s hosted on Somerset Community College’s Festival Field.

“The food is excellent. Everybody’s all polite, interacting with each other. We’ve met a bunch of people we’d never met before so it’s all going good,” Pearce said.

Pearce says it’s an opportunity for musicians to showcase their talents on the mic, and a chance for local restaurants, breweries and shops to get exposure, especially since the festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We missed seeing everybody out here. It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears and hard work during the week, but when we weren’t doing it last year, we were a little homesick for it,” said Julie Harris, the vice president of directors for the festival.

Harris says hosting thousands of guests actually brings in millions of dollars.

“The Master Musicians Festival has a $3 million economic impact on the community. So people are coming in to stay at hotels, eat in restaurants, Air BnBs, spending time on the lake, which we hope people do when they come down for the festival, has a significant impact on our community,” Harris said.

Harris says you can still get a ticket at the gate when you get there.

For more details on the festival, you can click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boating Accident
Greenville woman dies in boating accident at Lake Malone
Dog suffers heart attack as neighbors set off fireworks
Bowling Green woman says fireworks gave her dog heart attack, calls for better ordinance enforcement
Meth on the rise in Warren County
Warren County Public Schools release mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year
Concerts in the Park
Concerts in the Park series continues in Bowling Green

Latest News

A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
WKU
WKU Student Award
Beat the heat with a sweet treat! Ice cream will melt decently in the humid air we will have on...
Scattered showers and storms Sunday in Kentucky