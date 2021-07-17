Meth on the rise in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I wouldn’t say a slight uptick in meth, we’re blown out with meth. Meth is the squeaking wheel here,” said Tommy Loving, Director of the Warren County Drug Task Force.

Drug overdoses are not uncommon among people suffering from addiction, but according to a recent CDC study, it kicked into overdrive throughout 2020 and into this year.

“We did have a slight increase, as I recall, in Warren County from the coroners report. Certainly nothing like the 53% increase we’ve seen in Kentucky. So, we’re in better shape than a lot of the state, but one death is still too many,” Loving said.

Loving says the price of meth, on a wholesale level has decreased about 25%.

“We stated having meth labs here in 1999, was the beginning of that. I just think we have a lot of meth addicts and they have furthered to their friends to try that. That’s a theory, but what I do know is that we’re inundated with crystal meth originating in Mexico,” Loving said.

It is not just the use of meth that’s the problem, but where it is coming from. Loving adds that the border is a lot less secure than previous years which allows meth to pour into Kentucky.

“We received intelligence that during 2020 when the borders were shut down or a lot more secure than they are today, that the cartels were stock piling meth and manufacturing it and waiting until it opened up to really send the volume across the border,” Loving said.

Drug addiction claimed the lives of 1,316 Kentuckians in 2019, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy’s annual report.

Loving says about a third of those are attributed to meth. “When we had meth labs in the region, in Bowling Green, Warren County, you never saw meth overdose death. This stuff is so much more pure that it’s really dangerous. We also see a little bit of an uptick in heroin and particularly fentanyl and they are both very deadly drugs.”

He says there were around 20 meth-related overdoses last year.

“Obviously we try to take off what we can, but a lot gets through and it is all, again, coming through the border that’s not secure. The main thing to do is to not to use illicit drugs, but we know in reality that’s just not the case.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.