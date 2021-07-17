Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. reports highest COVID-19 case rate in Ky.

Green River District reports 100 new COVID-19 cases since Tues.
By Lesya Feinstein and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

Officials say 38 were in Daviess County, 30 in Henderson County, 11 in Webster County, seven in McLean County, six in Ohio and Hancock counties, and two new cases in Union County.

Currently, Muhlenberg, Webster and Hopkins Counties are in the “red” on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Muhlenberg County has the highest incident rate in the state while Hopkins County has the second-highest.

Health officials say the risk factors leading to this spike were Fourth of July activities, youth camps, as well as gatherings with unvaccinated friends and family.

Muhlenberg County Health Department says that they are recommending masks be worn while in public.

“It is discouraging to be listed as a red county because proportionately, that means your numbers are high,” Judge Executive Curtis McGehee said.

Extra precautions are in place for the last two days of the Muhlenberg County Fair, with the recent spike in COVID cases.

“The unfortunate thing is you don’t really know who has and who hasn’t been vaccinated,” Muhlenberg County Fair Board President Darrin Benton said. “We’ve been noticing to see if people are wearing masks and we’re not seeing that a whole lot. Of course, the mask mandate was lifted and we may see that again. At this point, we’re just trying to do the best we can do to provide a safe environment.”

McGehee says people can more easily enjoy events like the fair by getting vaccinated. He says choosing not to can impact others, even if you don’t feel impacted yourself.

“There are people around you - should they become infected that it could create a critical situation for,” McGehee said. “It’s not just about us, it’s about keeping others safe as well.”

There’s still time left, with vaccination sites across western Kentucky.

“Most people know what they need to do, it’s just a matter of doing it and using the precautions necessary to keep themselves and others as safe as possible,” McGehee said.

[5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State]

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 10,833 cases, 191 deaths, 43.50% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,073 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,673 cases, 150 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,594 cases, 56 deaths, 30.56% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 4,919 cases, 82 deaths, 34.13% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,424 cases, 22 deaths, 32.08% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 902 cases, 30 deaths, 36.96% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,403 cases, 15 deaths, 27.35% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 871 cases, 16 deaths, 44.16% vaccinated

