State Representative Bam Carney dies following long illness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky state representative has died following a long illness.

State Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news of Rep. John “Bam” Carney’s death when he released a statement Saturday morning.

My statement on the passing of my friend, @BamCarney. Team #FollowTheData offers our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and constituents. pic.twitter.com/oyzGPBIsjH — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) July 17, 2021

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County in 2009.

He returned home last month after being hospitalized for more than one year with a severe case of pancreatitis.

Several other officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, offered condolences to Rep. Carney’s family in statements and on social media.

Britainy and I are sad to learn of the passing of Rep. Bam Carney. Our sympathy and prayers go out to his family and friends. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 17, 2021

Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement, calling Carney a true public servant. You can read his statement below:

“Bam Carney was a tireless public servant whose devotion to his fellow Kentuckians knew no bounds. He uplifted the lives of his constituents through more than a decade of hard work and dedication, deeply committed to Central Kentucky and its people. It is a testament to his strong character that he was chosen to lead Kentucky Republicans as the House Majority Leader, a role which he passionately embraced.

“Throughout his tenure, Bam took on tough issues and fought for Kentucky’s most vulnerable students, using his expertise as an educator and coach to change the Commonwealth for the better. During his long illness, he continued to serve in a different way by becoming an inspiration to others who face hardships. The people of Kentucky are profoundly thankful for his advocacy and work.

“From the statehouse, to the classroom, to the United States Senate, Kentuckians are deeply saddened by this loss. Elaine and I share our heartfelt condolences with Bam’s family, colleagues, and friends.”

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders also released a statement:

“We deeply mourn the passing of state Representative Bam Carney, a good friend we were proud to serve with in the Kentucky House, and pray for his family during this difficult time. For more than a year and a half, he fought his illness with the same level of determination and dignity that he brought to his work as a legislator and as a legislative leader. He was an outstanding public servant who truly believed that, whatever our differences, we are united as Kentuckians. He will be missed, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.” -- House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also shared his thoughts about Carney on Twitter.

And, in these last few years, he fought tirelessly to get well, get home, and get back to representing his constituents in the halls of Frankfort.



During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who called him a friend. He will be missed. 4/4 — Commissioner Ryan Quarles (@KYAgCommish) July 17, 2021

