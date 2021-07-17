Advertisement

State Representative Bam Carney dies following long illness

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky state representative has died following a long illness.

State Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news of Rep. John “Bam” Carney’s death when he released a statement Saturday morning.

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County in 2009.

He returned home last month after being hospitalized for more than one year with a severe case of pancreatitis.

Several other officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, offered condolences to Rep. Carney’s family in statements and on social media.

Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement, calling Carney a true public servant. You can read his statement below:

“Bam Carney was a tireless public servant whose devotion to his fellow Kentuckians knew no bounds. He uplifted the lives of his constituents through more than a decade of hard work and dedication, deeply committed to Central Kentucky and its people. It is a testament to his strong character that he was chosen to lead Kentucky Republicans as the House Majority Leader, a role which he passionately embraced.

“Throughout his tenure, Bam took on tough issues and fought for Kentucky’s most vulnerable students, using his expertise as an educator and coach to change the Commonwealth for the better. During his long illness, he continued to serve in a different way by becoming an inspiration to others who face hardships. The people of Kentucky are profoundly thankful for his advocacy and work.

“From the statehouse, to the classroom, to the United States Senate, Kentuckians are deeply saddened by this loss. Elaine and I share our heartfelt condolences with Bam’s family, colleagues, and friends.”

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders also released a statement:

“We deeply mourn the passing of state Representative Bam Carney, a good friend we were proud to serve with in the Kentucky House, and pray for his family during this difficult time. For more than a year and a half, he fought his illness with the same level of determination and dignity that he brought to his work as a legislator and as a legislative leader. He was an outstanding public servant who truly believed that, whatever our differences, we are united as Kentuckians. He will be missed, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.” -- House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also shared his thoughts about Carney on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Public Schools release mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year
Silhouette of a helicopter over texture with HELICOPTER CRASH lettering, finished graphic.
Butler County helicopter crash, 1 person flown to Vanderbilt
Sahara Steakhouse
Cave City’s Sahara Steakhouse to close after nearly 50 years in business
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

Meth on the rise in Warren County
Jayden Thomas, a senior political science and international affairs major from Glasgow, has...
WKU student from Glasgow receives National Boren Scholarship
Bear activity closes Cherokee National Forest Campground
Boating Accident
Greenville woman dies in boating accident at Lake Malone
The damage appears to be from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being found by the Kentucky...
Ethan the dog: Initial tests reveal brain damage causing neurological issues