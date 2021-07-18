More hit-or-miss showers, storms before sunshine arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a sticky Saturday that had some places dry while others drenched from showers and storms, we’ll have more of the same heading into Sunday, though coverage doesn’t look to be as widespread as Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning could also feature some areas of patchy fog as the surface is soaked for some, which will aid in fog development with clear skies and light winds. The fog development would likely develop around the Barren River Lake, Green River Lake, Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake areas as they had the brunt of the action on Saturday.

The muggies aren't going away... which will allow for shower and storm development once again for Sunday! (WBKO)

The humidity will be felt once again as well Sunday with the “splash or dash” variety of showers and thunderstorms. We do not anticipate any strong to severe storms, though a couple of storms could be slow movers and be a concern for locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, much of the day will have partly cloudy skies with winds shifting from the south to the east and northeast later in the day as a cold front passes through the region. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

The work week starts off with a few stray showers or storms possible early in the day, but much of south-central Kentucky will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. If showers and storms develop, they would likely be towards the Kentucky/Tennessee state line as a line of energy sticks around behind the weak cold front that passed on Sunday. Highs Monday will only top in the low-to-mid 80s along with a northeast wind. Humidity will still be felt, but it may feel a tad more comfortable compared to the weekend! Tuesday through Thursday will be dry with mostly sunny skies along with a few afternoon clouds. The dry weather will also be paired with seasonable heat with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s! Thursday will feel the most humid compared to Tuesday and Wednesday as southwesterly winds will provide more Gulf of Mexico moisture back into the region. With more moisture and continued heat, unsettled weather will return - starting with Friday and continuing into the weekend. Again, these won’t be complete washouts that last all day, but there will be a few soakers in what will be of the “popcorn” variety that we’ve been experiencing (hit-or-miss, splash and dash, etc. there are many different expressions to describe what we’ve been dealing with!). You can get the latest WBKO First Alert Weather conditions and forecast on WBKO News, wbko.com and the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds E at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 85. Low 65. Winds NE at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 66. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 56 (1892, 1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 4.53″ (+1.99″)

Yearly Precip: 32.31″ (+3.17″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.