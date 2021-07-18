Advertisement

One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is injured after a wreck in Glasgow.

The driver of a motorcycle was injured after they crashed on HWY 31 in front the McDonald’s in Glasgow, according to police.

Glasgow Police are currently on scene.

WBKO News will continue to update this story as more information is received.

