Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on Saturday.

The Wingfield Fire Department say the road was closed while fire fighters cleaned up after spilled oil and gas covered the roadway.

Wingfield Fire Department are cautioning drivers in the area that the roadway may become slick if weather conditions are rainy and are advising caution for travel while in the area.

The Wingfield Fire Department responded to a one vechicle accident today around 11:30 at the 400 block of wingfield... Posted by Wingfield Fire Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021

