Body of person believed to have drown recovered from Barren River

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Warren County Emergency Management, Travis Puckett, a person was found dead on Barren River Sunday night.

Several agencies responded to Barren River Lake shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Warren County Emergency Management, fishermen saw personnel effects on the wall of the dam and then reported seeing a possible body floating in the water.

Warren County Emergency Management says the victim looks to have drowned.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Emergency Management, Ky Department of Fish And Wildlife, Richardsville, Bowling Green, and Gott Fire Departments responded to the scene.

