Bowling Green first responders buy basketball goal for neighborhood
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A basketball goal with safety hazards was replaced by first responders during a block party over the weekend.
Bowling Green Fire Department posted to Facebook that Station 4 crews along with an officer from Bowling Green Police Department noticed safety hazards with the basketball goal and all chipped in to buy a replacement for the community.
BGFD said in the post “It’s not always about fire safety, preventing injuries and community safety are important too!”
