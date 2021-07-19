Advertisement

Bowling Green first responders buy basketball goal for neighborhood

First responders replace old basketball goal over the weekend.
First responders replace old basketball goal over the weekend.(BGFD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A basketball goal with safety hazards was replaced by first responders during a block party over the weekend.

Bowling Green Fire Department posted to Facebook that Station 4 crews along with an officer from Bowling Green Police Department noticed safety hazards with the basketball goal and all chipped in to buy a replacement for the community.

BGFD said in the post “It’s not always about fire safety, preventing injuries and community safety are important too!”

What started as a neighborhood block party turned into an unexpected opportunity this weekend! Station 4 crews, along...

Posted by Bowling Green Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
UPDATE: One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Body recovered from Barren River
Body of person believed to have drowned recovered from Barren River
A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
Meth on the rise in Warren County

Latest News

Though a shower chance can't be ruled out along the KY/TN state line, today will be dry with a...
Drier air to start the work week
LIVE
Kaley LIVE at Barren County Middle School with Barren County's Cram the Cruiser
Good News
Good News: Happy Birthday, Mr. Chewie Pants!
Russellville firefighter saves woman from drowning while on vacation
Russellville Firefighter saves woman from drowning while on vacation