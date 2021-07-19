Bowling Green first responders buy basketball goal for neighborhood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A basketball goal with safety hazards was replaced by first responders during a block party over the weekend.

Bowling Green Fire Department posted to Facebook that Station 4 crews along with an officer from Bowling Green Police Department noticed safety hazards with the basketball goal and all chipped in to buy a replacement for the community.

BGFD said in the post “It’s not always about fire safety, preventing injuries and community safety are important too!”

