Advertisement

Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.(Source: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John’s old touring piano now has a new owner.

The Steinway Model D grand piano now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay bought the keyboard from Heritage Auctions over the weekend for a whopping $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades.

He signed the words “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John” on the frame in permanent black ink.

This latest purchase from Irsay adds to his already extravagant collection.

He is the proud owner of handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drumhead by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, another piano from John Lennon, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol and a script from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
UPDATE: One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Body recovered from Barren River
Body of person believed to have drowned recovered from Barren River
A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
Meth on the rise in Warren County

Latest News

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home
Jason Lindsey
Jason Lindsey with "Hooked on Science"
Tracking the potential for a stray shower/storm along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.
Dry start to the week before rain chances return!