Kentucky capitol showcasing their first exhibit in Team Kentucky Gallery

Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Visitors to Frankfort have a new attraction to watch for.

Displayed at Kentucky’s capitol will be the first exhibit in the Team Kentucky Gallery.

In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear said that the “people’s house” at the Capitol is the best place to spotlight the art of Kentuckians.

“Now that the crisis of the pandemic is behind us and Kentuckians are able to visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented,”  Beshear said. “We want them to be reminded of all the reasons Kentucky is so special, and this art exhibit – by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians – does just that.”

The statement also noted that Kentucky’s arts and humanities industry is significant in the state’s economy, generating $2.3 billion yearly.

The first rotation opened on July 1 and will last for six months.

It will run until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

