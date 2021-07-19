Advertisement

Ky. officials looking for ideas on how to use bourbon industry’s surplus stillage

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state is looking for ideas on how to use a byproduct from bourbon production.

Kentucky distillers have increased bourbon production 250% over the last decade. But that growth means the industry’s spent-grain byproduct, known as stillage, is also up.

The governor’s office is holding a contest to look for the best ideas to use stillage in ways that create jobs and moves Kentucky’s agritech industry forward.

“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate. That means more revenue coming into the state, more quality job opportunities for Kentucky residents and more global recognition for our outstanding brands,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “However, it also means a rise in byproduct within the industry, so we are asking people for their best ideas to use this stillage in ways that create jobs and moves Kentucky’s agritech industry forward. We’re building a sustainable economy that works for all Kentuckians, and that includes ensuring our industries operate as efficiently as possible.”

Proposals are due by August 30, when five winners will be selected to present their ideas at the reverse pitch competition during the Distillers Grains Symposium.

To learn more about stillage, or to submit a proposal for the reverse pitch competition, visit BourbonReversePitch.com.

