Leitchfield woman dies in accident while on the way to a child welfare check

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle fatal accident near the intersection of KY 1133 and Blowtown Road.

Deputies say the driver, 41-year-old Crystal G. Willis of Leitchfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Crystal was driving a 2014 black Nissan westbound on KY 1133 when her car left the roadway on the westbound side and struck a concrete culvert.

The car then traveled down the ditch line and came to final rest after it struck a concrete tile.

Reports say Willis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Willis had served Grayson County as a social worker for several years and had been called to a child welfare complaint at the time of the crash.

