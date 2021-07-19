New Kentucky distillery celebrates its opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - One of Kentucky’s newest distilleries has celebrated its opening in the state’s largest city.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman attended the recent grand opening for Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville. The Black-owned distillery began production in 2020. Its first barrel of Brough Brothers bourbon was filled in December. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the craft distillery produces one barrel per week.

Production is expected to ramp up to five to 10 barrels per week by the end of 2021. The operation is now open to the public, with tours available by appointment.

