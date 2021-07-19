Advertisement

New Kentucky distillery celebrates its opening

Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on July 16, 2021.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - One of Kentucky’s newest distilleries has celebrated its opening in the state’s largest city.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman attended the recent grand opening for Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville. The Black-owned distillery began production in 2020. Its first barrel of Brough Brothers bourbon was filled in December. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the craft distillery produces one barrel per week.

Production is expected to ramp up to five to 10 barrels per week by the end of 2021. The operation is now open to the public, with tours available by appointment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
UPDATE: One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Body recovered from Barren River
Body of person believed to have drowned recovered from Barren River
A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
Meth on the rise in Warren County

Latest News

Online
Back to School Block Party at Mt. Zion Baptist Church
First responders replace old basketball goal over the weekend.
Bowling Green first responders buy basketball goal for neighborhood
Though a shower chance can't be ruled out along the KY/TN state line, today will be dry with a...
Drier air to start the work week
LIVE
Kaley LIVE at Barren County Middle School with Barren County's Cram the Cruiser