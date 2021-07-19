Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman’s body was found Sunday in the Barren River in Warren County, and now officials are asking potential witnesses to come forward with information.

On Sunday around 4:40 p.m., authorities responded near the shoreline of Greencastle Dam after someone located a woman’s body submerged in the water.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Blanca Hernandez-Jimenez, of Bowling Green. When her body was recovered, officials say she was wearing tennis shoes, blue and white striped shorts and a navy t-shirt with a Johnson Equipment logo. She is believed to be 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the victim in the area or has any information should contact 1-800-25-ALERT. Anonymous tips also can be made to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411) or through the KFWLaw app.

