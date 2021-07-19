Advertisement

Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river

Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman’s body was found Sunday in the Barren River in Warren County, and now officials are asking potential witnesses to come forward with information.

On Sunday around 4:40 p.m., authorities responded near the shoreline of Greencastle Dam after someone located a woman’s body submerged in the water.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Blanca Hernandez-Jimenez, of Bowling Green. When her body was recovered, officials say she was wearing tennis shoes, blue and white striped shorts and a navy t-shirt with a Johnson Equipment logo. She is believed to be 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the victim in the area or has any information should contact 1-800-25-ALERT. Anonymous tips also can be made to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411) or through the KFWLaw app.

