Rain Chances Decreasing!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday brought more heavy rain to parts of South-Central KY. We’re going to catch a break in the wet weather as the new work week begins, however!

After a weekend marred by numerous showers and thunderstorms, brighter skies are in store as move into a new week! Only a slim chance for a renegade shower exists for Monday (best chance south), with mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s Monday afternoon. Expect a warming trend as the week progresses, with afternoon readings inching up to near 90 by Wednesday. Rain chances remain nill (no higher than 20%) through Thursday.

By Friday into the weekend, all signs point to a more unsettled pattern returning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with warmer, muggier overnight lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 85, Low 65, Winds NE-8

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 66, Winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 90, Low 67, Winds N-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 56 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.01″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+3.19″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 Mold Spore Count)

