A Reprieve from the Rains!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The front that brought numerous showers and storms to our region over the weekend settled to our south over Tennessee Monday. As a result, the northeasterly wind behind the system drove in slightly less humid air, giving us a chance to dry out. Rain chances remain slim through mid-week.

Things look dry for at least a couple more days with high pressure in control. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach the upper 80s before rising back to near 90 Wednesday. Each day will feature hazy sunshine and light winds.

By Thursday, enough humidity and atmospheric energy will result in a slight chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. From Friday into the weekend, all signs point to a more unsettled pattern returning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with warmer, muggier overnight lows. The following week will have more of the same as we get the July in Kentucky experience in full throttle - muggy, warm and chances for showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 66, Winds NE-8

WENDESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 90, Low 67, Winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Very warm and humid, isolated late-day t/shower possible. High 90, Low 71, winds SE-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1980)

Record Low: 54 (2009)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+3.06″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: N/A)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Low (2.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.