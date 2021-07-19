Slightly less humidity to start the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend marred by numerous showers and thunderstorms, brighter skies are in store as move into a new week!

Dry weather is with us for the first half of the week, so enjoy the sunshine and slightly less humidity by playing some golf or other outdoor activities! (WBKO)

For Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy (mid-to-high level clouds, so sunshine will still be felt!). High temps will be in the mid 80s for most along with a slight breeze out of the east. Only a slim chance for a renegade shower exists for folks near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. We’ll have a warming trend as the week progresses, with afternoon readings inching up to near 90 by Wednesday. Rain chances remain nil for both Tuesday and Wednesday, but more humidity will slowly build back into the region.

By Thursday, enough humidity and atmospheric energy will result in a slight chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. From Friday into the weekend, all signs point to a more unsettled pattern returning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with warmer, muggier overnight lows. The following week will have more of the same as we get the July in Kentucky experience in full throttle - muggy, warm and chances for showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray shower/storm possible. High 85. Low 68. Winds E at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 87. Low 66. Winds NE at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1980)

Record Low Today: 54 (2009)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Low (2.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.68″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+3.19″)

