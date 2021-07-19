T.J. Community Mission Foundation grant buys car seats for families in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The T.J. Community Mission Foundation is partnering with the Women and Newborn Care Department at T.J. Samson Community Hospital to support families in need in this region. Through a $4,500 grant from the Foundation, 30 car seats have been purchased for families in need to ensure that every child delivered at T.J. Samson Community Hospital will have a safe and up-to-date car seat that will last from that first trip home well into the child’s toddler years.

According to Dr. Mark Hughes, car accidents are one of the leading causes of infant mortality, and having a good car seat that is not expired is critical to child safety.

Randy Burns, Executive Director, T.J. Community Mission Foundation said, “Each year hundreds of families from this region choose to deliver their babies at T.J. Samson Community Hospital, but not all of them have access to a car seat. This program is just another way that the T.J. Community Mission Foundation can support the T.J. Team as they continue to go above and beyond in terms of the service provided to those in our care. As we move into this next chapter in the life of the Foundation, we look forward to continuing to make a difference right here at home in southcentral Kentucky.”

“The T.J. Community Mission Foundation Board of Directors wanted to provide services like this one once Shanti Niketan was built. This fits right in with the types of community projects that we want to do and we will continue to do it, because it meets a need in the community,” stated Doug Landers, Chairman of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation.

Valerie Geralds, RN and Director of Women and Newborn Care at T.J. Samson Community Hospital said, “It means safety for our newborn babies. We typically have 2 to 3 families each month who are in need of a car seat. There have been multiple instances in the past where some of our OB nurses have gone out and bought a family a car seat with their own money.”

Mike Bryant, T.J. Community Mission Foundation Board Member echoed Doug Landers statement by saying, “This is something that has been a dream for 8 years as a board to help our hospital and community. This fits into our mission and helps those who need help.”

Dr. John Craddock expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for this new endeavor. “Thank you to the T.J. Community Mission Foundation Board of Directors for doing this for our community. From the car seat project to the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home project, the board of directors are encompassing the circle of life.”

Established in 2014, the T.J. Community Mission Foundation exists to support the mission of T.J. Regional Health. The Foundation supports capital projects, community engagement programs and other projects that aid in accomplishing T.J. Regional Health’s goal of improving the health of the residents of southcentral Kentucky. By creating partnerships with employees, business leaders, social groups and families, together, we will further advance excellence in healthcare to those we serve in this region. To learn more about how to become involved in the work of the Foundation, visit tjmissionfund.org or contact Randy Burns at (270) 651-4619.

