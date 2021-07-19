Toys for Tots’ annual Christmas in July happening Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots’ holds several events throughout the year to prepare for the holiday season.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Toys for Tots’ Annual Christmas in July takes place this weekend.

“The Marines Corp League has been over our Toys for Tots program for 20 years. It grows every single year, not only the need, but also those in our community that is able to give and help us. We do want to thank the community for all the continued support. We do have to kick it off earlier than Christmas to make sure that we have the toys that we need to fulfill the need of the children,” said Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots’ Coordinator

The Marine Corps and volunteers will be collecting donations at WKU South Campus this Saturday from 11-3 pm.

Food trucks will be available, including Pelican Snowball. A portion of those proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

In 2020, more than 30,000 toys were distributed to help more than 8,000 children in South Central Kentucky.

Toys for Tots will also be set up at Rich Pond Market from 4-8 Saturday evening with more food trucks and Mellow Matt’s M Music.

“We’ve added some more food trucks. We’ve added Empanadas BG, the Crave Food Truck, the Pie Queen is going to be there, and also Cotton BBQ. Once again that is 11-3. So, just come out, donate a toy, buy some great food and we’re going to give part of the proceeds from the food truck as well. We’re just excited to have two different events on the same day collecting toys,” Doyle said.

During the 2020 Campaign, Marine Toys for Tots distributed over 20.2 million toys, books, and games nationwide to over 7.3 million less fortunate children.

This Toys for Tots program is ran by the Franklin R. Sousley, Marine Corps League, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This program serves Warren, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Adair Counties in Southern Kentucky. Each county has it’s own method of securing and distributing toys for less fortunate children.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. Volunteers and community support is a must for this program to fulfil it’s mission.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer click https://bowling-green-ky.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080844abae22a4ff2-volunteer

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.