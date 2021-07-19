Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a traffic stop at the 400 block of U.S. 31-W bypass.

Officials say a search was conducted where 16 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns were found.

The driver, Justin Hensley, 36 of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal, no brake lights, excessive window tinting, trafficking In controlled substance - 1st Degree - 1st Offense (>2gms Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jeremy Carpenter, 37 of Scottsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

