Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug charges

Warren County Sheriff's Office arrest two men after a traffic stop
Warren County Sheriff's Office arrest two men after a traffic stop(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a traffic stop at the 400 block of U.S. 31-W bypass.

Officials say a search was conducted where 16 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns were found.

The driver, Justin Hensley, 36 of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal, no brake lights, excessive window tinting, trafficking In controlled substance - 1st Degree - 1st Offense (>2gms Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jeremy Carpenter, 37 of Scottsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
UPDATE: One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Body recovered from Barren River
Body of person believed to have drowned recovered from Barren River
A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
Meth on the rise in Warren County

Latest News

The Marine Corps and volunteers will be collecting donations at WKU South Campus this Saturday...
Toys for Tots’ annual Christmas in July happening Saturday
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Jason Lindsey
Jason Lindsey with "Hooked on Science"