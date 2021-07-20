245 Full-time jobs coming to Louisville from GE Appliances expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - GE Appliances celebrated the completion of a $60 million expansion in Kentucky’s largest city. The project will create more than 245 full-time jobs at the company’s sprawling operations in Louisville.

The company says it added 4-door refrigerator production at Appliance Park. Gov. Andy Beshear joined GE Appliances executives on Monday to mark the completion of the expansion.

The governor says the project reflects the company’s renewed commitment to Kentucky and the state’s growing manufacturing sector.

Company executives say the expansion enhances its ability to meet consumer demand and positions the company for long-term growth.

