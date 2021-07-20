Advertisement

Cheetah Clean expands, holds groundbreaking for Cave Mill location

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Cheetah Clean Autowash, as the company expands, adding a new location off of Cave Mill Road.

“This is another expansion in Bowling Green, in Warren County, an entrepreneur that has a rich history in Bowling Green and Warren County as well as surrounding counties, so it’s exciting,” Dan Harbison said. Harbison is with FirstBank that helped finance the new location.

Jeff Fields is the owner of Cheetah Clean, he is a third-generation Bowling Green car wash owner. “It’s extremely exciting, what entrepreneurial spirit the Fields family has,” Harbison said.

The new carwashing facility will be quite large, the largest of its kind within a 200 miles radius. “One like Bowling Green has never seen, it will have a belt-driven system that you actually can drive the car on to,” Harbison said. “And at the very end of the wash. Jeff has plans for a eight-man detail crew to work in your car, pulling out mats cleaning out your cupholders, for example.”

The new location is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

