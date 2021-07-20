Advertisement

Experts warn against active tick season

According to entomologists that work with the University of Kentucky, they’ve been seeing more...
According to entomologists that work with the University of Kentucky, they’ve been seeing more reports of ticks over the past few years and they say our weather could be playing a role.(WKYT)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It never gets cold enough in Kentucky to completely illuminate ticks and flees, even in the winter time,” said Dr. Hudson,

We’re the peak season for ticks this summer and experts are warning they’re seeing an increase in the tiny and potentially harmful bug.

“We see them all the time,” Dr. Hudson said.

Dr. Hudson says she is seeing a large increase in the number of animals coming into the hospital with ticks.

Ticks can cause several diseases if not treated.

“There are some diseases that they can get from ticks that they may never fully clear. It is one of those that they could potentially be careers for the rest of their life. so prevention is the best treatment,” Dr. Hudson said.

The CDC says dogs are very susceptible to tick bite. Due to dogs’ fur, ticks can be hard to detect. Dr. Hudson recommends using a fine tooth comb to brush your pet after you’ve been outside or if you are looking for ticks.

“The easiest places to look first are on the belly, underneath, just because the hair is a little more thin. Looking inside the ears is a common place for them to get them because there’s less hair,” Dr. Hudson said. Really when I check my dogs, I just use my hands to feel. I just run my hands through their fur and you are trying to feel for that little small bump.”

The most important thing is the monthly flee and tick preventative that you can get ideally from your local veterinarian. Dr. Hudson says the over the counter products aren’t as effective. “Pretty much any product that you give by mouth, it is going to be more effective than the topical you put on your skin.”

Dr. Hudson has also seen many cases of tick-born illness in cats, which is rare even during the warmer months. “It’s called bob cat fever. I have seen several cases of that and that is very dangerous and potentially fatal to cats. So, yeah I definitely think the risk is increasing for sure.”

Removing ticks within 24 hours will drastically reduce the risk of getting a tick born illness.

“If you are going out for a hike just check them thoroughly, really well, whenever you get back from the hike and remove the tick as soon as you find it,” Dr. Hudson said.

If the area around the tick becomes red or swollen, contact your vet.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the driver and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
UPDATE: One injured in Glasgow motorcycle wreck
Body recovered from Barren River
Body of person believed to have drowned recovered from Barren River
A wreck on the 400 block of Wingfield Church Road shutdown the road for several hours on...
Truck wreck spills oil and gas, shuts down road Saturday in Edmonson Co.
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky

Latest News

Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Experts Warn Against Active Tick Season @ 6
Experts Warn Against Active Tick Season @ 6
'Toys for Tots' Christmas in July This Saturday @ 5
'Toys for Tots' Christmas in July This Saturday @ 5
Cumberland Trace Elem. Grand opening Live @ 5
Cumberland Trace Elementary Grand Opening Live @ 5