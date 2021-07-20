Family honors late daughter with community crayon drive

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hart County family is paying tribute to their young, late daughter by hosting a community crayon drive.

Carsyn recently passed away in a tragic accident. Her family said she loved to color which is what inspired them to start a crayon drive in Carsyn’s honor. “She was super excited about starting preschool this year,” a flyer about the drive states.

The family is collecting brand new boxes of crayons that will be distributed to area schools.

Between now and July 23, you can drop off boxes of crayons at any of the following locations: Serenity Salon & Spa, Tri County Auto and Oil, Green-Taylor Water Office.

