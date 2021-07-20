Advertisement

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky

Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Governor Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack provided an update on the COVID-19 delta variant.

“We have the most aggressive variant that we have seen to date in our battle against COVID. It’s a serious, even deadly, threat to unvaccinated Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “If more adults don’t get vaccinated, it’s not just adults who pay the price. It’s our kids who will. Many of them can’t get vaccinated yet, and they count on us to make good decisions and do the right thing.”

Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack encouraged Kentuckians who were unvaccinated and Kentuckians in jobs that require contact with the public need to take additional precautions;

  • All unvaccinated Kentuckians should wear masks indoors when not in their home;
  • Kentuckians at higher risk from COVID-19 due to pre-existing conditions should wear masks indoors when not in their home;
  • Vaccinated Kentuckians in jobs with significant public exposure should consider wearing a mask at work; and
  • All unvaccinated Kentuckians, when eligible, should be vaccinated immediately.

“The delta variant is so contagious it will infect most unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “It is going to be the most serious virus they will get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of putting them in the hospital.”

Governor Beshear said to date, 2,248,235 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sixty-one percent of Kentuckians 18 or older have been vaccinated, but only 51% of Kentuckians age 40 to 49, 46% of Kentuckians age 30-39, and 36% of Kentuckians age 18 to 29.

All Kentuckians can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment near where they live or work at vaccine.ky.gov.

