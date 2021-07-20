Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police

BREMEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, authorities responded to a woman entering a building at a home on Nebo Cemetery Road to steal a truck, and then drove it through the door of the building.

Authorities then responded to the second report of a woman taking a John Deere tractor from a home on Highway 2584 in Bremen.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Tiana Duncan from Greenville drove the stolen truck from Nebo Cemetery Road to a farm on Highway 2584.

The truck got stuck in the mud, then Duncan fled on foot making an attempt to take a kayak to escape in a nearby creek.

Duncan then stole a John Deere tractor from the farm and attempted to get away on the tractor, and the tractor became stuck in a culvert after destroying three driveways.

Property owners of the farm stayed with Duncan until authorities arrived.

Duncan was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking farm equipment, public intoxication and 3 counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Duncan received additional charges for Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree and 2 counts of Burglary 2nd Degree.

Duncan was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

