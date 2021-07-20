Advertisement

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for potentially armed and dangerous Dawson Springs man

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in Hopkins County.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph L. Franklin of Dawson Springs is possibly armed and dangerous. Franklin has been recently charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and several other charges.

The sheriff’s office says that if you see him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact them at 270-821-5661.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

