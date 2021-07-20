Hotter Temperatures on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Tuesday was a virtual carbon-copy of our Monday, with hazy sunshine and temperatures just a tad below seasonal norms. Readings are going to heat up and humidity is going to inch up in the days ahead, however.

High pressure situated over the Central Midwest will limit muggy conditions one more time Wednesday, though it will be a bit humid. Highs Wednesday will climb ito near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds (which the clouds will be in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere). Additionally, to our north, there is a large area of smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will provide a milky haze to the skies and red sunrises and sunsets across the region. Don’t worry, this smoke is high enough that it won’t be an issue with the air quality in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, sunshine will prevail with high temperatures going into the upper 80s and low 90s with continued light northeasterly winds. After Wednesday, humidity will begin to creep back into south-central Kentucky as winds will be coming from the south starting Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, but Thursday will have a chance for a stray shower or storm in the region with the added humidity and wave of energy that begins to move in. More waves of energy are expected to move in Friday and through the weekend, but it will be widespread and occur mainly during the middle and latter half of the day with daytime heating and humidity. Otherwise, expect heat and humidity with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Friday through early next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 90, Low 69, Winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Very warm and humid, isolated late-day t/shower possible. High 90, Low 71, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Widely scat’d t/showers possible. High 90, Low 70, winds SW-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1926)

Record Low: 52 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.76″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.94″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6248 Mold Spore Count)

