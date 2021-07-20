Advertisement

Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 471,669 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.71% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 217 are in kids 18 or younger.

This marks the highest single-day case number since March 11, which was 1,211. The last day we had more than 1,000 was April 7, which was 1,028.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, which brings the state total to 7,304.

As of Tuesday, 347 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 112 are in the ICU, and 44 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,250,973 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

