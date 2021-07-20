Kentucky State Police aims to win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) hope to regain the title of ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ and need your vote to do just that.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state.

Last year, KSP took second place with 48,459 total votes and was included on the calendar for the month of February.

KSP won the national contest in 2018.

This year, KSP’s photo entry features a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission.

The photo was taken at sunrise on a local horse farm in Woodford County.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2022 wall calendar.

“This year’s photo submission represents the bluegrass with imagery of what we are best known for – horse country,” says KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory. “We selected a photo that not only represents Kentucky State Police but also the citizens we serve on a daily basis.”

Voting begins Tuesday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. CST on the AAST Facebook page or you can go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021.

Voting will end on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.

KSP will share the contest on its social media platforms and are asking the public’s support to vote for KSP and share the contest information with family and friends.

