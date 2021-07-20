Advertisement

Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Missing Monroe County man
Missing Monroe County man
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to authorities, Jeffery Muse was last seen walking North West on North Magnolia Street towards Center Point Road wearing a black shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, a dark-colored hat, carrying a large bag possibly with clothes and a tent inside.

He is described as a 5-foot-3-inches male, 130 pounds with brown hair.

The family told officials that Muse is homeless and had been living in a tent at several different locations throughout the area.

If anyone has any information about Muse’s whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriffs Office at (270) 487-6622.

