Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
According to authorities, Jeffery Muse was last seen walking North West on North Magnolia Street towards Center Point Road wearing a black shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, a dark-colored hat, carrying a large bag possibly with clothes and a tent inside.
He is described as a 5-foot-3-inches male, 130 pounds with brown hair.
The family told officials that Muse is homeless and had been living in a tent at several different locations throughout the area.
If anyone has any information about Muse’s whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriffs Office at (270) 487-6622.
