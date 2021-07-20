Owner of truck in Todd County suspected of area thefts

TODD CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for information regarding the owner or driver of a truck in Todd County.

The owner or driver is believed to be involved in several thefts in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office says that if you have any information you are asked to contact them at 270-265-9966 ext. 2 or Todd County Emergency Services 270-265-2501.

