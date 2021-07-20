Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Cumberland Trace Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday evening, many gathered inside Cumberland Trace Elementary’s new gym to mark the grand opening of the building. “It’s been a busy, busy summer getting everything in, getting everything installed, getting our curriculum ready,” Principal Wes Cottongim said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony put on by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce was held directly after the event. “An event like this makes you think we’re ready, let’s do this,” Cottongim stated.

This year, COVID-19 restrictions are more relaxed than at the start of last school year, but Warren County Schools is still monitoring the possibility of new cases.

“Were prepared to open a school without a mask mandate,” Superintendent Rob Clayton explained. “It’ll be optional for our students and our staff, we will be following the CDC guidelines when it comes to face-covering on our school buses.”

Superintendent Clayton spoke at the opening ceremony Monday, he says it’s always exciting to get to open a state-of-the-art building for students.

“We’ve had the opportunity to watch it be built from the ground up being so close to I-65, and we’re just really excited for August the fourth to come and welcome a new group of students along with returning students,” he said.

Everyone who attended also got the chance to tour the building. One thing that makes Cumberland Trace special is the artwork found around the school. “Cumberland Trace has always been a school that focused on the arts and that is something that over the years has grown,” Cottongim said.

The first day for students is August 5th. Students will come in for an open house next week where they will get to meet their teachers, and see the inside of the building for the first time.

