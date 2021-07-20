Advertisement

Search underway for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown

Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are searching for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown.

Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department said around 3:45 p.m., people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw the kayaker “in distress.”

Crews from several other area agencies are helping Etown PD officers in the search, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Hardin County EMS, Campbellsville Fire, Elizabethtown Fire, and Louisville Metro Police.

(Story continues below photo)

Crews searched for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown on July 20, 2021.
Crews searched for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown on July 20, 2021.(WAVE 3 News)

Denham said the kayaker is a male but has not released his identity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

