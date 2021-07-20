Search underway for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are searching for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown.

Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department said around 3:45 p.m., people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw the kayaker “in distress.”

Crews from several other area agencies are helping Etown PD officers in the search, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Hardin County EMS, Campbellsville Fire, Elizabethtown Fire, and Louisville Metro Police.

Crews searched for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown on July 20, 2021. (WAVE 3 News)

Denham said the kayaker is a male but has not released his identity.

