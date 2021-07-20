Advertisement

Seasonably warm, dry for Tuesday with limited humidity!

A dry stretch of weather for the first half of the week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a warm Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, we get more of the same with temperatures slightly warmer across south-central Kentucky!

If you'll be out on the waters today, don't forget the shades and sunscreen! Expect plenty of sun with mid-to-high level clouds!(WBKO)

The frontal boundary that delivered us rain is well to the south across the middle of Tennessee into the Carolinas - and in it’s wake is an area of high pressure that is dominate for the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region. This surface high will deliver northeasterly winds, which will limit any muggy conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday, though it will be a bit humid. High temperatures Tuesday will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds (which the clouds will be in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere). Additionally, to our north, there is a large area of smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will provide a milky haze to the skies and red sunrises and sunsets across the region. Don’t worry, this smoke is high enough that it won’t be an issue with the air quality in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, sunshine will prevail with high temperatures going into the upper 80s and low 90s with continued light northeasterly winds. After Wednesday, humidity will begin to creep back into south-central Kentucky as winds will be coming from the south starting Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, but Thursday will have a chance for a stray shower or storm in the region with the added humidity and wave of energy that begins to move in. More waves of energy are expected to move in Friday and through the weekend, but it will be widespread and occur mainly during the middle and latter half of the day with daytime heating and humidity. Otherwise, expect heat and humidity with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Friday through early next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 89. Low 66. Winds NE at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 71. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1926, 1901)

Record Low Today: 52 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (6248 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+3.06″)

