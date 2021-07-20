Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A settlement has been reached in the civil trial involving a young girl who was dragged by a JCPS school bus.

The case settled Tuesday morning before the jury began to deliberate.

The trial began last week, just as WAVE 3 News published disturbing video taken from inside the bus during the 2015 incident. It showed the then-6-year-old girl getting her backpack stuck in the door of the bus as she was getting off of it.

The driver, Melinda Sanders, didn’t notice and pulled away, driving more than 1,000 feet before stopping, according to the lawsuit filed against both JCPS and Sanders.

JCPS had filed some motions to try to get the case dismissed. The district argued that the child’s attorneys had brought up things in court they weren’t supposed to. However, the judge didn’t agree with JCPS’s requests and the case continued.

The district won’t be able to appeal the amount that will be paid to the child in a trust after settling. That amount has not been disclosed.

During court, the child’s mother said her daughter suffers severe nerve pain, along with chronic itching and psychological trauma.

“I want the punitive damages to be adequate to where it hurts other people as much as they’ve hurt my daughter,” Amy Ehman said. “And I don’t want any other kid to ever go through what my child has gone through. I don’t want there to be any other Allie’s.”

WAVE 3 News has submitted open records requests to the district to find out the settlement details.

