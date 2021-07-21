Big happenings this weekend to help area non-profits

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s Food Truck Friday July 23, 2021 right here in our WBKO parking lot. From 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. you can enjoy the offerings of Triple J Fish, Empanadas BG, and Cassidy’s Barbecue. It all benefits United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Food Truck Friday in WBKO's parking lot from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. (WBKO)

Then Saturday it’s Stuff the Bus at its new location Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road near Greenview Regional Hospital. Drop off school supply donations from 6:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. and all donations stay local.

Stuff the Bus at Crosswords Express on Scottsville Road Saturday from 6:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. (WBKO)

Then check out our live TV special at 6:00 p.m. on WBKO-TV. It’s all sponsored by Wendy’s.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.