Big happenings this weekend to help area non-profits

Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.
Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s Food Truck Friday July 23, 2021 right here in our WBKO parking lot. From 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. you can enjoy the offerings of Triple J Fish, Empanadas BG, and Cassidy’s Barbecue. It all benefits United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Then Saturday it’s Stuff the Bus at its new location Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road near Greenview Regional Hospital. Drop off school supply donations from 6:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. and all donations stay local.

Then check out our live TV special at 6:00 p.m. on WBKO-TV. It’s all sponsored by Wendy’s.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

