Bowling Green Fire Department responds to two separate structure fires

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 270 Porter Pike at 6:15 pm.

When they arrived, crews observed black smoke coming from the structure.

The fire was put under control and no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Around 7:03 pm, while still on the scene of the fire at Porter Pike, units were dispatched to a second fire at Cameron Park Apartments.

Crews were released from the Porter Pike area to respond to the fire at the apartments.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from one of the units, where a resident notified the crews of a dog in the apartment.

The dog was found and brought to safety, and the Bowling Green Fire Department and members of EMS provided the dog with oxygen.

The fire was put under control and no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of this fire are also still under investigation.

