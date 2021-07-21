Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department responds to two separate structure fires

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 270 Porter Pike at 6:15 pm.

When they arrived, crews observed black smoke coming from the structure.

The fire was put under control and no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Around 7:03 pm, while still on the scene of the fire at Porter Pike, units were dispatched to a second fire at Cameron Park Apartments.

Crews were released from the Porter Pike area to respond to the fire at the apartments.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from one of the units, where a resident notified the crews of a dog in the apartment.

The dog was found and brought to safety, and the Bowling Green Fire Department and members of EMS provided the dog with oxygen.

The fire was put under control and no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of this fire are also still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Body recovered from Barren River
Deputy Coroner: BG woman found in river believed to have drowned
Warren County Sheriff's Office arrest two men after a traffic stop
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug charges
Fatal Accident
Leitchfield woman dies in accident while on the way to a child welfare check

Latest News

Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search underway for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky reports first day with over 1K new COVID-19 cases in months
Meijer teacher discounts
Meijer teacher discounts