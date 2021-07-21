Bowling Green Hot Rods bringing more to the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not all about the baseball, hot dogs, and the activities like the new splash pad at the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring so much to the community. Eric Leach, General Manager with the Bowling Green Hot Rods tells WBKO News exactly what that is.

“The Bowling Green Hot Rods bring a lot to the community. Even more than just baseball. Of course, we host the 60 games and we want to entertain fans. We also want to utilize the stadium year-round and be a beacon for the entire community, a gathering place where people can come have fun, feel safe, and be absolutely entertained,” said Leach.

Leach adds that they are more than just the faces you see at the ballpark they are part of your community.

“One of the things I tell my staff all the time is we want to be as involved in the community and active in the community as possible. And that’s why we do so many charity events and utilize the ballpark for so much more than just baseball,” said Leach.

