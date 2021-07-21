Cleaner Water Program funding allocated in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Shelby County has received the first grant from Kentucky’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The Shelbyville Municipal Water and Sewer Commission will use the funding to construct a new sewer main, replacing two sewage pumping stations, one of which is at capacity and is prone to sewer overflows caused by heavy rain.

The state-wide program program aims to deliver clean drinking water, improve water and sewer systems across the state, and create approximately 3,800 jobs.

Local water resource coordinators can submit proposals online at the state’s Water Resource Information System portal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)