Crime Stoppers: Stolen Check

By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of a check that took place on May 5, 2021.

Police say someone took a check from the mailbox of Smokey Pig on Louisville Road, and tried to cash it at Walmart on Walton Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid 30′s, with a beard. Police say he also had several tattoos on his right arm.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

