Advertisement

Despite Canada easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Officials seeking answers after woman's body pulled from Barren River Lake.
Officials seek answers after body of 20-year-old woman found in river
Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack provide update on COVID-19 Delta Variant in Kentucky
Tiana Duncan of Greenville was arrested on multiple charges
Greenville woman arrested after stealing tractor to evade police
Missing Monroe County man
Monroe County man experiencing homelessness missing

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
New prosecutor appointed in shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is administered...
Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor
Warren County Road Department names new supervisor
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti denies embezzlement charges in California