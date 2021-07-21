Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Thursday for two Kentucky lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of two state legislators who passed away this month, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Sen. Tom Buford of Nicholasville passed away July 6 at age 72. He represented Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties, along with part of Fayette.

Rep. John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville passed away July 17 at age 51. He represented Adair and Taylor counties. Rep. Carney will be interred Thursday in Campbellsville.

The U.S. Flag Code provides that a governor may lower the U.S. flag in the event of the death of a present or former official of the government of that state.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.