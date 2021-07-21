The Grayson Co. Sheriffs Office is looking for a few good men or women

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy and part-time Court Security Deputy.

The following are the minimum requirements to become a Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy:

Must be 21 years of age.

Must hold a valid Kentucky Operators License

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Must have a high School diploma or GED equivalency.

Must have an honorable discharge if you served in the Armed Forces.

Must not have any active Emergency Protection Orders or Domestic Violence convictions (from any state).

Must not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes involving moral turpitude.

Must complete ALL instructions and questions on application unless otherwise noted.

Preference is given to honorably discharged VETERANS.

Applicants must also successfully complete the following:

∗ Thorough background investigation. ∗ Drug screening test. ∗ Physical agility test. ∗ Polygraph examination. ∗ Psychological and Suitability test. ∗ As prescribed by KRS 15.315 – 15.510 (Peace Officer Professional Standards). After initial requirements and are offered a position, you will be sent to the Police Academy where you will undergo training to become a certified Kentucky police officer.

Benefits include:

Hazardous duty retirement benefits, individual health insurance, yearly paid vacation, sick time accumulates each month, competitive wages with counties our size, overtime availability, flexible scheduling, FAMILY ORIENTED COMMAND STAFF, take home police cruisers for in-county hires and not to mention, being able to serve this great community and live your dream job!

Applications can be picked up at the Grayson Co. Sheriffs office located at 44 Public Square in Leitchfield or print one off our website at www.gcsheriff.net.

For questions, call the GCSO at (270) 259-3024.

Note: Part-time Court Security Deputies do not receive all the same benefits as a full-time employee, nor are they required to complete a physical agility test.

Other restrictions may apply.

The Grayson County Sheriffs office does not discriminate.

In addition to the requirements above, you just have to be a good person of good moral character who is honest and wants to make a positive difference in the community.

